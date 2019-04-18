Earthquake hits east Taiwan, civilians evacuated – VIDEO - PHOTO

© Reuters https://report.az/storage/news/3070505d60538d6f3e16d7355c6d8da1/f5b88979-2451-4b55-84b2-d661368cea8d_292.jpg

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has struck Taiwan's coastal city of Hualien, shaking buildings and temporarily suspending subway services in the capital Taipei, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Report informs citing the Russian media that local television footage showed school children being evacuated from buildings, while a weather bureau official said it was the largest quake to hit the island so far this year. Two Malaysian tourists were injured from falling stones in Taroko National Park. According to the China Earthquake Data Center, the magnitude was higher than 6.7.

A large crack could be seen in the center of a road in Taipei’s eastern district of Xinyi, the city’s financial hub. The quake hit at a depth of 18 km, the Central Weather Bureau said.