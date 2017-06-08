Early parliamentary elections started in UK

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Polling stations have opened for people to cast their vote in the UK general election.

Polls opened at 07:00 BST at more than 40,000 polling stations across the country, with counting starting once voting ends at 22:00 BST. Report informs citing the BBC.

A total of 650 Westminster MPs will be elected, with about 46.9 million people registered to vote.

That is up from the last general election, in 2015, when there were 46.4 million registered voters.

The main themes of the June general elections in Britain are "Brexit" and socio-economic policies. Prime Minister Teresa Mei announced the holding of extraordinary elections to the lower house of parliament in April. She explained the early elections with a desire for stability in a situation where the country began negotiations on secession from the European Union.

The main contenders for 650 seats in the House of Commons (lower house of parliament) are representatives of conservatives, Labor, Liberal Democrats, UK Independence Party and the Scottish National Party (the largest faction after the Conservatives and Laborites). Also in the elections are the Green, the Welsh " Plaid Cymru" ("The Party of Wales") and four Northern Ireland parties: Democratic Unionist, Social Democratic Labor Party, Unionist Party of Ulster and Shinn Fein.