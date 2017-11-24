Dutch parliament rejects draft law banning use of terrorist PKK symbols

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Dutch parliament has rejected a draft law to ban the use of symbols of a terrorist PKK group.

Report informs citing Haber7, the document was put forward by lawmaker Tunahan Kuzu, leader of the DENK party created by the Turks in the Netherlands.

The Dutch parliament also did not recognize the independence of the Palestinian state.

Notably, 3 Turks were elected MPs at the March 15 parliamentary elections in the Netherlands this year. DENK Party, formed by Turkish MPs, currently has 5 seats in the parliament. The party was set up by Turkish parliamentarians Tunahan Kuzu and Selçuk Öztürk, who were removed from the membership of the Dutch Labour Party.

The DENK Party was established on February 9, 2015. This political organization mostly defends the rights of ethnic minorities in the Kingdom. "DENK" means "Think" in Flemish. Tunahan Kuzu and Selçuk Öztürk were expelled from the Party as they did not vote for the Labor Party's integration policy on November 14, 2014.