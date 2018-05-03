Dust storms victims in northern India exceed 100 people - UPDATED

© AFP

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Severe dust storms across northern India have killed 109 people, destroyed homes and left hundreds without electricity. Report informs citing the Indian media, a sandstorm covered several states in northern India. The total number of victims is 130 people.

Nearly 70 dead, dozens injured as squall, sandstorms hit parts of north India: Several houses collapsed, and many electricity poles and trees were uprooted in sandstorms in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The eastern regions of Alwar, Dholpur and Bharatpur districts suffered the most.