​Düsseldorf Prosecutor's office: Оne pilot left the cockpit of crashed A-320

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ At the time of the crash there was only one pilot in the cockpit of Airbus A-320. Report informs citing Reuters, this information was confirmed by the prosecutor's office in Düsseldorf.

Earlier, The New York Times has published information that before the disaster one of the pilots left the cockpit. The edition, citing a source wrote that the recording from the black box indicates that at the time of the collapse there was only one pilot in the cockpit. The second pilot left the cabin a few minutes before, but could not enter the cabin again. It can be heard on the recordings, that one person who is outside, was knocking on the cabin door, but received no answer.

The A-320 Airbus of Germanwings company, heading from Barcelona to Düsseldorf, crashed in the south of France on March 24. The wreckage of the board was found in a remote mountainous area between the settlements of Digne-les-Bains and Barcelonnette in the Alps. There were 150 people on board, including six crew members.