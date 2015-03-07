Due to the ongoing strike all flights canceled in Norway

Baku. 7 March. REPOERT.AZ/ Almost all domestic flights of Norwegian airlines (Norwegian Air Shuttle) in Sweden, Norway and partly in Denmark, as well as flights between Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen canceled on Saturday due to the ongoing strike of pilots. Report informs citing a press release issued by the airlines.

According to the press release, on Saturday because of the conflict will affect about 20 million passengers, and the general strike of pilots, which began a week ago, made significant changes in the plans of more than 100 thousand passengers of Norwegian airlines.

The strike began on Saturday, February 28, when 70 pilots didn't come on their jobs, and on Wednesday joined 600 of their colleagues, as it on the same day affected the plans of 35,000 passengers.