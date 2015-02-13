 Top
    Draft law prepared for arming of Ukraine in US Congress

    This decision can be a great support to the Ukrainian army in fighting against separatists that support Russia

    Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ A draft law on providing Ukraine with arms and ammunition was prepared by a group of Republican senators in US Congress.

    Report informs referring to "Azadlig" radio, the document has already registered in the database of the Congress. The experts consider that if the above-mentioned project is accepted, it can be a great support to the Ukrainian army in fighting against separatists that support Russia. However, some people think that it may cause a large-scale war in Europe.

