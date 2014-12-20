DPRK suggests to US joint investigation into cyber attack against Sony Pictures

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. Department of State “tries to find reasons to release the film (called Interview), which insults the DPRK’s top leadership,” a representative of North Korea’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Besides, the representative said in a statement, the U.S. President Barack Obama had promised to take counter measures against the DPRK explaining it by results of the investigation into a cyber attack against Sony Pictures Entertainment, which “prove involvement of Pyongyang.”

The foreign ministry said Pyongyang “has proofs disclaiming involvement of the DPRK in the accident.” Thus, North Korea suggests to the U.S. “organising a joint investigation into the cyber attack against Sony Pictures Entertainment.”

North Korea “will take drastic countermeasures if the U.S. abandons joint investigation and blames Pyongyang.” , informs Report citing TASS.