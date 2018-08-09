DPRK and South Korea to hold high-level talks on August 13

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will hold high-level talks on August 13 to discuss the possibility of preparing a new summit between leaders of the two countries, Report informs citing the Russia Today.

The meeting will be held at the border point Panmunjom. The delegation of South Korea will be headed by the Minister of Unification Cho Myoung-Gyon.

Notably, earlier, the representatives of the transport agencies of the DPRK and South Korea had already started negotiations on the connection of the roads of the two countries, which would allow to drive freely from Pyongyang to Seoul.