DPRK and South Korea start preparations for new summit - UPDATED

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ Representatives of DPRK and South Korea have started discussing the date and venue of the new inter-Korean summit, Report informs citing the Yonhap.

According to the agency, the meeting of representatives of the two countries is held in the demilitarized zone at the border point Panmunjom.

As noted, the delegation of South Korea was headed by the Minister for National Unification Cho Myung-gyun, and the delegation of the DPRK is represented by the Chairman of the Committee on the Peaceful Reunification of Motherland, Lee Song Gwon.

According to Korean media, North and South Korean leaders agreed to hold the summit in Pyongyang in September.