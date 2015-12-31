Dozens killed, wounded in multiple suicide bombings in Syrian city of Kamishli

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ A string of explosions has rocked the northeastern Syrian city of Kamishli, targeting its Kurdish and Assyrian Christian population. Dozens of people were killed or wounded, Report informs according to a Kurdish spokesman cited by Reuters.

Twin suicide blasts targeted two restaurants in the city, according to Kurdish YPG militia spokesman Redur Xelil, as cited by the agency. Blaming Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) for the terror acts, Xelil said he believes dozens have been killed or injured.

At least 16 people were killed and 35 wounded in the attacks, according to Syrian news agency SANA.

IS has since claimed responsibility for attacks, though the claim could not be immediately verified.