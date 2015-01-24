Dozens demonstrate against Charlie Hebdo in Baghdad

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi Journalists burn the French flag during a demonstration near the the French embassy in Baghdad, Iraq on 22 January 2015, Report informs citing foreign mass media.

According to the information, group of Iraqi Journalists protest against the French magazine Charlie Hebdo and burnt the French flag near the French embassy in Baghdad, and demand French authorities to apologise to all Muslims over Charlie Hebdo’s satirical cartoons of prophet Mohammad.