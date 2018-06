Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Double attack occurred today in the district Sayyidah Zaynab in the southern outskirts of Damascus, the Syrian capital. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, at least 9 people were killed as a result of terrorist attacks, 16 injured.

In one of the attacks suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance to the city, in the second car bomb was exploded.

None of the groups has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.