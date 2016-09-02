Double blast hits northwest Pakistan: 10 killed, 40 injured

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ At least 10 people were reportedly killed and 40 wounded as a result of double explosion in Mardan district court in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in northwest Pakistan.

Report informs citing the Daily Pakistan.

According to security officials, the explosion occurred as a result of the attack by four fighters who were later eliminated by security forces.

Currently, the explosion area cordoned off by law enforcement authorities, investigation is underway.