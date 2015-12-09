Donald Trump wants to ban the internet

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Donald Trump has called for the internet to be turned off so that children can no longer use it, Report informs referring to the NBC News.

The presidential hopeful said that “We’ve got to maybe do something with the internet,” because it was being used to radicalise people. He said that he would “see Bill Gates” so that he could look into “closing it up”.

Speaking at the same event where he called for a “complete shutdown” on Muslims entering the US, Mr Trump laid out a rough plan for stopping the influence of Isis.

Children in America are “watching the internet and they want to be masterminds”, Trump said in a speech.

"We're losing a lot of people because of the internet," Trump said. "We have to see Bill Gates and a lot of different people that really understand what's happening.

“We have to talk to them about, maybe in certain areas, closing that internet up in some ways. Somebody will say, 'Oh freedom of speech, freedom of speech.' These are foolish people."