Donald Trump: US doesn’t need to pull out of NATO

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump said that he did not say his country would pull out of NATO membership.

Report informs citing the Hurriyet, he said at a press-conference within the NATO summit in Brussels.

Speaking about the possibility of pulling out of NATO without the approval of the Senate, Donald Trump said: "While I can do that, there is no need to take such step."

Notably, German DPA agency has spread information that Donald Trump threatened his partners to pull out of NATO citing the source who participated in the summit and did not want to disclose his name.

"If the Alliance partners will not immediately send to the defense 2% of GDP, the Americans will handle the matters in accordance with their own interests” Trump stressed at the NATO summit in Brussels.

Germany has refused to promise to increase defense spending as required by Washington. Official Berlin plans to increase defense spending by up to 1.5 % of GDP untill 2024.