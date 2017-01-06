 Top
    Donald Trump transition builds out White House policy team

    Andrew Bremberg appointed as a Director of White House Domestic Policy Council 

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ US President-Elect Donald Trump build out White House policy team.

    Report informs, US Presidential Transition Team announced.

    According to information, Andrew Bremberg appointed as a Director of White House Domestic Policy Council. Earlier, he was one of the Republican Party functionaries.

    Also, D.Trump appointed Paul Winfree to the post of Deputy Director of the Domestic Policy Council and Director of Budget Policy. Earlier, P.Winfree worked at the US research institutes.

    The Domestic Policy Director and Council will report to the Senior Advisor to the President for Policy, Stephen Miller.

    John Zadrozny will hold the post of Justice and Homeland Security Policy. J.Zadrozny has worked for the past six years at the upper and lower houses.

    D.Trump also appointed heads for Healthcare Policy, Urban Affairs and Revitalization, Education Policy and Immigration Policy. 

