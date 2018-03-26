Donald Trump to expel 60 Russian intelligence officers

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ The U.S. will expel 60 Russian intelligence officers and order the Russian government to close its consulate in Seattle, the Trump administration announced Monday, Report informs cititng Politico.

The moves are retaliation in part for the Russian government’s alleged attempt to murder a former spy living in the United Kingdom.

On a conference call with reporters, a senior administration official said all 60 of the expelled officials are in the U.S. posing as diplomats, 48 at the Russian embassy and 12 at the Russian mission to the United Nations. They and their families will have seven days to leave the U.S.