Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ “The British could regain the control over their country.”

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, the candidate for the United States presidency Donald Trump said commenting on results of referendum in the United Kingdom.

“I think it’s a great thing, it’s a fantastic thing”, he said.

Notably, the UK has voted by 52% to 48% to leave the European Union after 43 years in an historic referendum.