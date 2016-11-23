Donald Trump says he would like to get along with Russia and other countries

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ I wouldn’t use that term after what happened, you know, previously. I think I would love to be able to get along with Russia and I think they’d like to be able to get along with us.

Report informs, the US President-elect Donald Trump told The New York Times.

"It’s in our mutual interest. And I don’t go in with any preconceived notion, but I will tell you, I would say - when they used to say, during the campaign. I’d say this in front of thousands of people, wouldn’t it be nice to actually report what they said, wouldn’t it be nice if we actually got along with Russia", he said.

"Wouldn’t it be nice if we went after ISIS together, which is, by the way, aside from being dangerous, it’s very expensive, and ISIS shouldn’t have been even allowed to form, and the people will stand up and give me a massive hand. You know they thought it was bad that I was getting along with Putin or that I believe strongly if we can get along with Russia that’s a positive thing", D. Trump added.

'It is a great thing that we can get along with not only Russia but that we get along with other countries', he stated.

D. Trump confirmed he had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but didn't reveal the details.