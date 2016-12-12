Trump names Secretary of Department of Homeland Security

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ The US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to nominate retired Marine General John Kelly as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Report informs referring to the CNBC, J. Kelly carved out a reputation as a highly respected, but often outspoken commander who could roil debate with blunt assessments or unpopular directives on issues ranging from women in combat to the treatment of detainees at the Guantanamo Bay detention center.