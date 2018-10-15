Donald Trump: "Nobody treats us much worse than the EU"

© dpa

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Nobody treats us much worse than the European Union," US President Donald Trump said in a televised interview on CBS, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"The European Union was formed in order to take advantage of us on trade, and that's what they've done," he said.

"You know what's hostile? The way they treat us. We're not hostile," Trump told CBS journalist Lesley Stahl after she suggested the administration was behaving hostile toward US allies.