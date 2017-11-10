Donald Trump misses APEC opening ceremony

© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Tramp didn't attend opening ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, summit participants usually meet at the Business Advisory Council.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had the opportunity to meet Donald Tramp. However, US president did not attend the Board meeting. The US will be represented by official of the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. The meeting of the Business Advisory Council is the first event of APEC.

Notably, a while ago, US President Donald Tramp was expected to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the APEC summit in Vietnam. However, on November 10, the White House issued a statement that the presidents will not meet. The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov not provided final information to media on the meeting. Earlier, he reported that preparation was underway for meeting of the presidents.

Notably, APEC Summit scheduled for November 10-11 in Danang, Vietnam.