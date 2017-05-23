Donald Trump-Mahmoud Abbas meeting ends

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ US President Donald Trump's meeting ended with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in Bethlehem city on the West side of Jordan River on May 23.

Report informs citing the Israeli media, first meeting of the heads of states was held in the White House.

Mahmoud Abbas said that his hopes increased to foster peace in the region on the basis of "two states for two peoples" principle with Trump's coming to power and fair solution of all problems with Israel's withdrawal to its borders in 1967.

Donald Trump noted that M.Abbas promised to help to achieve peace between the sides: "I intend to make efforts to achieve a lasting peace".