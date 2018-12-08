Donald Trump: Love France

 Top
    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Paris Agreement isn’t working out so well for Paris, US President Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter page, Report informs citing Haber7.

    ‘Protests and riots all over France. People do not want to pay large sums of money, much to third world countries (that are questionably run), in order to maybe protect the environment. Chanting “We Want Trump!” Love France’, he wrote.

