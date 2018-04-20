 Top
    Close photo mode

    Donald Trump invites Vladimir Putin to US

    © AP

    Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of US, Donald Trump has invited Russian president Vladimir Putin to his country. 

    Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti", Foreign Misiter of Russia, Sergey Lavrov said.

    According to him, preparation for Putin's visit to the US has not started yet:

    "The President of the US sent an invitation during a phone call, saying he would be glad to see President Vladimir Putin at the White House and hold discussions during the second round of talks. We conveyed to our American colleagues that we want this meeting to be concretized.President Putin is ready for such a meeting", - Lavrov said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi