Donald Trump invites Vladimir Putin to US

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of US, Donald Trump has invited Russian president Vladimir Putin to his country.

Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti", Foreign Misiter of Russia, Sergey Lavrov said.

According to him, preparation for Putin's visit to the US has not started yet:

"The President of the US sent an invitation during a phone call, saying he would be glad to see President Vladimir Putin at the White House and hold discussions during the second round of talks. We conveyed to our American colleagues that we want this meeting to be concretized.President Putin is ready for such a meeting", - Lavrov said.