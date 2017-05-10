US President Donald Trump fires FBI Director

Baku. 10 Baku. REPORT.AZ/ US President Trump has fired FBI Director James B. Comey, saying that the dramatic move was necessary to allow a "new beginning" at the FBI.

Report informs citing the Associated Press, press service of White House reported.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced the decision to reporters Tuesday evening, saying that Trump had "accepted the recommendation of the attorney general and the deputy attorney general regarding the dismissal of the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

According to The Wall Street Journal, the dismissal of Comey occurred on the recommendation of US Attorney General Jeff Sessions.