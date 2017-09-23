Donald Trump: DPRK leader should have been handled a long time ago

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ The US president Donald Trump says “Rocket Man should have been handled a long time ago” by previous presidents”.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, Trump has said.

“We can’t have madmen out there shooting rockets all over the place. He should have been handled a long time ago", he added.

"It should have been done by former US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, not to mention Republicans. It should not be solved now. But I will handle with it”, promised D. Trump.