Donald Trump confirms that his children will not be voting for him in New York

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Donald Trump said they felt guilty for having missed the deadline to register. And his children will not be voting for him in New York, Report informs referring to the US media.

If it comes down to the wire in New York’s primary election, Donald Trump may not be so forgiving of his children’s apparent oversight.

Mr Trump, the Republican frontrunner, has revealed that two of his five children, Ivanka, 34, and Eric, 32, failed to register in time for next week’s primary. He said they had missed the deadline, even though their father announced his candidacy almost 10 months ago.

“They had a longtime register and they were, you know, unaware of the rules, and they didn't register in time,” Mr Trump told Fox News. “So they feel very, very guilty.”