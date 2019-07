© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque https://report.az/storage/news/8520d7ef28d498bc47ea00c8d57caed6/db3b21e5-18f6-4fe9-8fc8-699667d4e321_292.jpg

“Boring," US President Donald Trump wrote on his official Facebook page.

This status has spawned discussion. In fact, he wrote this after listening to a debate between members of the Democratic and Republican parties in the US Congress on June 26. By this, Trump expressed his attitude to the discussions.