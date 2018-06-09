© Reuters

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. President Donald Trump arrives late to G7 gender equality breakfast, Report informs citing RİA Novosti.

Donald Trump arrived mid-opening comments at Saturday morning’s gender equality advisory council breakfast at the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec.

After an opening day dominated by trade talk, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shift the G7 conversation to other pressing global issues on Saturday — climate change and empowering women — but at least one leader has opted to skip part of the day's meetings.

U.S. President Donald Trump will leave La Malbaie, early, before G7 leaders are scheduled to have a working session on protecting the world's oceans and redoubling efforts to stave off catastrophic climate change.