Donald Trump accuses Obama of orchestrating protests against him

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Donald Trump has accused former US president Barack Obama and his “people” of organizing the demonstrations that have roiled city streets, airports and town halls during the first weeks of his presidency.

Report informs citing the Fox News.

When asked if Obama was responsible for organizing some of the protests, including the widely-publicized demonstrations at GOP town hall meetings of late, Trump had this response: "No, I think he is behind it, I also think it’s politics, that’s the way it is," Trump said.