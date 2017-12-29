Dodon comments on Moldova's possible withdrawal from CIS

© РИА Новости / Владимир Астапкович

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The withdrawal of Moldova from CIS will be a serious blow to the country's economy.

Report informs citing the TASS, president Igor Dodon said in the interview to the TV channel NTV-Moldova.

"Parliament can take this decision without the president, since there is no need to sign something. This is a serious blow to our exports and our migrants. My task is to do everything possible to prevent this”, he said.

Earlier, Dodon said that "radical" deputies of the parliament of this country from the ruling coalition are going to put forward an initiative on leaving the republic from the CIS.