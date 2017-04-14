Director of CIA: Wikileaks was used by Russia

© Dw.de

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ The CIA Director has lashed out at Wikileaks and its founder, accusing the organization of being a "hostile intelligence agency" that was used by Russian military intelligence to meddle in the U.S. presidential election.

Report informs citing the Deutsche Welle,according to Mike Pompeo, WikiLeaks is a non-state intelligence service which is hostile to the US and often directed by such state actors as Russia.

During last year's election campaign, the organization leaked e-mails from Democratic Party officials and from the campaign chief for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

U.S. intelligence agencies in January said the hacks were intended to harm Clinton and benefit Donald Trump, who ultimately won the presidency.