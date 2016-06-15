​Dimitrios Avramopoulos: Resignation of EU Envoy will not affect the EU’s relations with Turkey

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Resignation of the head of the EU representation in Turkey, Hansjörg Haber will have no negative impact on the EU's relations with Ankara.

Report informs citing the foreign media, this was stated by the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Migration and Citizenship Dimitrios Avramopoulos on Wednesday.

"His resignation will not badly affect the EU’s relations with Turkey," he told reporters in Brussels.

The EU's top envoy to Turkey has resigned after less than a year in the job following a breakdown in relations with the Turkish government.