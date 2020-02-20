Diamond Princess: Two passengers die of coronavirus

Two people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner have died after their blood samples tested positive for coronavirus, Japan's public television reports.

The nationality of a man and a woman in their 80's is not specified.

Earlier the Japanese authorities reported 79 more cases of infection with coronavirus. Meanwhile, nearly 500 people with no coronavirus left the ship after two weeks in quarantine. Japan's Health Ministry also said they had received the results of 3,011 out of 3,600 passengers on board.