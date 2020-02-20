 Top

Diamond Princess: Two passengers die of coronavirus

Diamond Princess: Two passengers die of coronavirus

Two people aboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner have died after their blood samples tested positive for coronavirus, Japan's public television reports.

The nationality of a man and a woman in their 80's is not specified.

Earlier the Japanese authorities reported 79 more cases of infection with coronavirus. Meanwhile, nearly 500 people with no coronavirus left the ship after two weeks in quarantine. Japan's Health Ministry also said they had received the results of 3,011 out of 3,600 passengers on board.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!