Dialogue of government and Muslims to take place in France

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting between senior government officials and representatives of the Islamic Council of France which is considered the main organization of Muslims living in this country. Report informs citing Turkish "Anadolu" news agency.

The meeting will take place on June 15.

The talk is called "Islamic dialogue".

According to the representative of the Council Abdullah Zekri, the meeting will be held in the French Interior Ministry. The French Interior Minister, Bernard Kaznev is expected to take part at the meeting.

The discussion on education of imams, the allocation of special places for cutting the animals in accordance with Islamic rules, as well as other problems is planned.

The representatives of the Muslim community and intellectuals, as well as the well-known writers and public figures are expected to attend the event.

According to unconfirmed information, at present, about 5 million Muslims live in France. In 2011, the number of the country's population was 63 136 180.