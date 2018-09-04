 Top
    Close photo mode

    Developer of nuclear program dies in North Korea

    Cause of his death was cytopenia -deficiency of one or more types of blood cells

    Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ / Academician and professor Ju Kyu Chang died in North Korea, Report reports citing Kommersant.

    The scientist was the former head of the North Korean Ministry of Defense and was responsible for the development of nuclear weapons and missiles.

    The cause of his death was cytopenia - deficiency of one or more types of blood cells.

    It is noted that he took an active part in the development of two long-range missiles "Unha-3", launched in 2012. The scientist was included in the US sanctions list in 2013 for the participation in the DPRK's nuclear program. He retired in 2015.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi