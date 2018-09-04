Developer of nuclear program dies in North Korea

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ / Academician and professor Ju Kyu Chang died in North Korea, Report reports citing Kommersant.

The scientist was the former head of the North Korean Ministry of Defense and was responsible for the development of nuclear weapons and missiles.

The cause of his death was cytopenia - deficiency of one or more types of blood cells.

It is noted that he took an active part in the development of two long-range missiles "Unha-3", launched in 2012. The scientist was included in the US sanctions list in 2013 for the participation in the DPRK's nuclear program. He retired in 2015.