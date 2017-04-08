Detainee for Stockholm attack charged with committing a terrorist attack

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ A man detained for crashing a truck into a crowd in central Stockholm, charged with committing a terrorist attack.

Report informs citing Radio Sweden, the suspect is a citizen of Uzbekistan.

According to police, the detainee is likely to be the driver of the truck. He is the only person detained on the case.

Police found explosives in the truck.

Earlier, the Stockholm police reported that the driver was detained. Later, a second suspected was detained.

On April 7, a truck crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, killing at least four people.