Details of Trump - Erdoğan conversation disclosed

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ During a conversation with US President Donald Trump, his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan repeated his inability to understand why the United States was still arming and supporting Syrian Kurdish fighters to conduct a ground war against the Islamic State.

Report informs citing The Washington Post.

ISIS, according to Trump himself, had been defeated, Erdogan said. Turkey’s military was strong and could take on any remaining militant pockets. Why did some 2,000 U.S. troops still need to be there?

“You know what? It’s yours,” Trump said of Syria. “I’m leaving.”

It is noted that the details of the conversation were confirmed by several employees of the US administration.