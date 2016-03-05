Details emerge in the assault of black girl at Donald Trump rally in Louisville

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ As Donald Trump raked in a total of seven states on Super Tuesday last night (Mar. 1), his victory was marked by the assault of a young black University of Louisville student named Shiya Nwanguma.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the horrendous video, which shows Nwanguma being shoved as obscenities are hurled at her, sparked a reaction from viewers on social media. The clip–which has since gone viral–is among a series of events that include violence against protesters of color at Trump rallies.

“I was called a n—– and a c–t and got kicked out,” Nwanguma said, the New York Daily News reports. “They were pushing and shoving at me, cursing at me, yelling at me, called me every name in the book. They were disgusting and dangerous.”