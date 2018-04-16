Deputy PM: Turkey not withold cooperation with Russia and Iran on Syria issue

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Official Ankara will not withold cooperation with Russia and Iran if it can help settlement of the conflict in Syria."

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said in a statement while commenting about view of French President Emmanuel Macron that rocket strikes of United States, France and the United Kingdom Syria, separates Turkey and Russia..

"Our policy serves to honesty, and we choose the countries that are in the right direction to act together. If it is relevant for our interest on Syria, we will support United States, Russia and Iran," said B.Bozdag.