Deputy Chairman of Romanian National Bank held for corruption

Bucharest. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Romania Bogdan Olteanu detained for corruption.

The East European Bureau of Report informs, B. Olteanu being the chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of Romania in 2006-2008, appointed a businessman Liviu Mihai the governor of the Danube Delta and provided for support in the elections in exchange for 1 million EUR.

Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Romania has admitted that he met with the businessman, but did not take a bribe.

Notably, B. Olteanu was arrested by the Office of Fight Against Corruption in the night of July 28, he was detained for a period of 30 days for further investigation.

B. Olteanu has worked as Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Romania for over 7 years.