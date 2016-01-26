Denmark to vote on controversial migrant assets bill

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Danish parliament will vote on Tuesday on a highly controversial proposal to confiscate asylum seekers' valuables to pay for their upkeep, Report informs citing the BBC.

The proposal drew sharp criticism at home and abroad when it was announced earlier this month.

Danish authorities insist the policy brings migrants in line with jobless Danes, who must sell assets above a certain level to claim benefits.

With broad cross-party support, the bill looks set to pass into law.

The government will also vote on another controversial proposal - delaying family reunifications for refugees and migrants in an attempt to discourage them from travelling to the country.

Denmark expects to receive around 20,000 asylum seekers in 2016, compared with 15,000 last year, the integration ministry told BBC News.

The country insists that the new laws are needed to stem the flow of refugees, despite both Denmark and Sweden recently tightening their borders.