Dengue fever kills more than 100 people in Indonesia

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ / More than 100 people have died due to the outbreak of dengue fever in Indonesia since the beginning of this year, Report informs citing the TASS.

The largest number of cases was recorded in one of the most densely populated provinces of East Java.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 9.6 thousand cases were reported in January. In some provinces, increase in the number of cases compared to last year makes about 40%.

Local media indicate that due to heavy rainfall, the population of mosquitoes - the main carriers of dengue fever - is increasing. According to forecasts, the unfavorable epidemiological situation will continue for about two months.