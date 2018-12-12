Demonstrations banned in Strasbourg after shooting in city center

© Reuters https://report.az/storage/news/5ddca7ef189368bbbfa2ae30489a5767/7fc6c950-7cc4-46a4-9946-d916069026e0_292.jpg

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Any demonstrations will be banned in the French department of the Lower Rhine today in connection with the search for the criminal who opened fire in Strasbourg," French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said, Report informs citing Russian media.

"Soon the head of the department of Lower Rhine will sign a decree prohibiting any demonstrations scheduled for today”, Castaner said.

According to him, such measures will be taken to ensure that law enforcement agencies are not distracted by the protection of events and can focus on the search for the criminal who organized the shooting in the center of Strasbourg and who fled from the police.