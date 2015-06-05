Death toll rises to 82 in China ship accident

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Seven more bodies passengers and crew members of "Dunfancjisin" ("Eastern Star") motor ship crashed in the Yangtze river (in the part of China), were removed from the water by rescuers, Report informs.

As a result of the search-and-rescue operations conducted over three days, 14 people were rescued and the survivors among the 360 missing people is unlikely to be found.

At present, the rescuers are trying to remove the ship from the water to speed up the search for the missing people. Till this morning, they were able to turn the hull of the ship 90 degrees, the deck of the ship began to appear.