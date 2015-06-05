 Top
    Close photo mode

    Death toll rises to 82 in China ship accident

    360 people are considered missing

    Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Seven more bodies passengers and crew members of "Dunfancjisin" ("Eastern Star") motor ship crashed in the Yangtze river (in the part of China), were removed from the water by rescuers, Report informs.

    As a result of the search-and-rescue operations conducted over three days, 14 people were rescued and the survivors among the 360 missing people is unlikely to be found.

    At present, the rescuers are trying to remove the ship from the water to speed up the search for the missing people. Till this morning, they were able to turn the hull of the ship 90 degrees, the deck of the ship began to appear.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi