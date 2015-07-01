 Top
    Death toll rises to 141 in Indonesia plane crash

    34 dead were identified

    Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll rose to 141 as a result of "C-130B Hercules" military transport plane crashed into the residential building and the hotel in the city of Medan, Indonesia.

    Report informs, 34 dead were identified, however, their bodies still are not handed over to the relatives.

    At present, there were 101 passengers and 12 crew on the board of the plane. It was said that the Air Forces plane faced technical problems after take-off.

    The plane fell down on the crowded area in Medan and then immediately exploded.

