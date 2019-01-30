Death toll up to 28 after migrant boats sink off Djibouti

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ / The number of deaths in the crash of two boats near the coast of Djibouti has increased to 28.

Lalini Veerassamy, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) chief of mission in Djibouti told that "Besides five bodies found the day before twenty-three bodies were recovered this morning."

“The coast guard continues (its) search," the IOM official said.

More than 100 people are still missing.