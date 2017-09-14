 Top
    Close photo mode

    Death toll reaches 22 after boat capsizes in India - UPDATED

    There were 60 people on the boat© AP / Rafiq Maqbool

    Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ The number of people killed in boat crash in India has reached 22 people.

    Report informs citing the foreign media, the missing persons are being searched

    ***

    Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ At least 15 people died on Thursday after a boat carrying 60 people capsized in river Yamuna in Baghpat region of Uttar Pradesh.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, according to initial information, 12 people were rescued so far and they have been admitted to hospital.

    Police officials are on the spot and the rescue operation is underway.

    The cause of the accident is being investigated.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi