Death toll reaches 22 after boat capsizes in India - UPDATED

© AP / Rafiq Maqbool

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ The number of people killed in boat crash in India has reached 22 people.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the missing persons are being searched

***

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ At least 15 people died on Thursday after a boat carrying 60 people capsized in river Yamuna in Baghpat region of Uttar Pradesh.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, according to initial information, 12 people were rescued so far and they have been admitted to hospital.

Police officials are on the spot and the rescue operation is underway.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.